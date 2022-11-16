Icon to make stop in Onamia on next tour
From the stages of Las Vegas to Broadway to performing with Andy Williams and Bob Hope on USO stages and, iconically, her brother Donny, Marie Osmond is coming to the Mille Lacs Casino in Onamia.
In 2019, Ms. Osmond wrapped up an 11-year Las Vegas residency with her brother, Donny. Together, they put on 1,730 shows over their tenure at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino stage. Now, she’s hitting the road once more. “People have been coming to see me for so long,” Ms. Osmond said in a recent phone interview, “It’s time I go to see them.”
Osmond, who says to call her Marie, was as bubbly and kind as someone as nervous as this reporter could hope for. And she’s looking forward to the coming holiday season, which includes her tour and a stop in Onamia on Dec. 15.
“I think I know a little bit about putting on a holiday show,” she said with a laugh. Ms. Osmond has been associated with all kinds of acts throughout her impressive career. This time around, she’s bringing Brent Havens as conductor, who boasts his own sprawling career, from score arrangements for film, television, symphonic orchestras and beyond. Her nephew, David Osmond, will also be accompanying Ms. Osmond on her holiday tour – “You’ll know why when you see him perform,” she added with what sounded like a grin.
While the tour is being touted as full of holiday spirit, Ms. Osmond added that there will be non-holiday songs included – she can’t go far without acknowledging the success of her first hit, Paper Roses, which came out in 1973 and skyrocketed to number one on the U.S. country music chart. To this day, Ms. Osmond was the youngest female solo artist to reach number one at 14 years and 28 days old, just a hair younger than Tanya Tucker, who was 14 years and eight months old when she had her number one hit.
Ms. Osmond recounted what it was like to grow up in the public eye. Her older brothers had established themselves in the music industry by the time she decided to take it on herself. Before pursuing music full-time, though, Ms. Osmond had appeared on the Andy Williams show with her brothers, when she was three years old. And though she wouldn’t make it on the charts for nine more years, she was never far from the spotlight with the success of her brothers.
Recalling what it was like in 1973 to have Paper Roses dominate the charts, Ms. Osmond said it was amazing. She teased her brothers about her success, “Wow! And I’m a girl!” she joked to them. She had recorded the hit when she was just 12-and-a-half years old.
Of course, growing up in the public eye is “definitely not private,” she said. “People just assume things.” But, overall, it’s been an “interesting life,” full of experiences that are the “exception rather than the rule.”
Ms. Osmond put out an album in 2021, “Unexpected,” both in title and principle, she shared. It’s a testament to a six-decade iconic career that has been made possible by her “fans [that] have been loyal.” Making the album was a “challenge” to herself. It features operatic pieces, something she didn’t know she could do. Ms. Osmond shared it came about because she chose to take voice lessons in preparation for her role as Maria in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” As she worked with her voice coach, Barbara Smith Davis, Ms. Osmond recalled Davis saying to her, “You can sing opera.” In that way, “Unexpected” is 25 years in the making. Also unexpectedly, Ms. Osmond added, the album debuted at number one on the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums Chart and spent 24 weeks in the top 10, entering and re-entering the Billboard charts.
As the world goes through turbulent times and difficult news is never far off, Ms. Osmond said, “People need hope right now.” There’s a hunger she senses as she performs live. And what better way to bring people together with the holiday spirit? She said people don’t often remember what material gifts they receive for Christmas, but it’s about the memories. “For me what’s long-term and lasting are the things you do with people you love.”
Ms. Osmond is excited to give a chance for people to experience the orchestral music for the holidays, a “wonderful way” to experience them with “incredible musicians” she works with locally. Not to mention, “some of the best shopping” is here in Minnesota, she gushed. “I love the snow.”
She’s a singer, entertainer, author, actor and dancer and more. She’s starred in three Lifetime Christmas movies, one of which came out in 2021, “A Fiancé for Christmas.” Of all Ms. Osmond has accomplished, she shared, she’s most proud of her work as co-founder of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which began in 1983. While people may not know her name 50 years from now, it’s “something [my family] can say, ‘Hey, my grandma helped.’”
Her bottom line is pretty simple: “I know it sounds corny, but it’s true: I love bringing joy to people.” And that’s what this coming tour is all about for her. “I really feel people need [joy]. Hopefully [the tour] will bring a little joy.”
Tickets to Marie Osmond’s Christmas Show on Dec. 15 at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs are available at marieosmond.com.
