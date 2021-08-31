MariJo Renstrom, 78, of Baxter, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass at the church and Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Nelson – Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment will be held on Thursday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin.
MariJo was born January 19, 1943, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Karl and Irene Driste. She married Richard “Butch” Renstrom on May 25, 1963, in Minneapolis.
MariJo will be missed by her children, Renee (Greg) Gorron, Cynthia (Tim) Svoboda, Lori Arriaga, Richard Renstrom, Jr., Valerie (Matt) Deblock, and Jennifer (Chuck) Dallman; grandchildren, Lawrence, Nicole (Scott), Travis (Amanda), Robert (Samantha), Danelle (Nick), Melissa, Selena, Lorenzo, Sawyer, Sadie, Lily, Jamison, and Rowan; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Rilyn, Hayden, Mickey, Louie, Mia, Chloe, and Nora; and brothers, Jim (Judy) Driste and Jack Driste.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch; parents, Karl and Irene; sister, Maxine Wilkin; brother, Gerald; sister-in-law, Marilyn; and brother-in-law, Florian Wilkin.
Arrangements made by Nelson – Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com. (218) 829-4755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.