Mary Jane Gale, age 41, of Isle, Minn. began her spiritual walk on Monday, May 10th, 2021 from her home. She was born in Cass Lake, Minn. to Jane Rea Bruce and Clinton Gale on March 5th, 1980.
Mary was a beautiful young woman who grew up in Cass Lake Minnesota with her mother and father on the Leech Lake reservation. She graduated from Cass Lake/Bena High School and went on to complete Model College of Hair Design in St. Cloud Minnesota. She dedicated her life to raising her children. Her door was always open to the company of her many friends and family. She loved cooking and would offer food and shelter to anyone visiting. She enjoyed being outdoors and was always building fires be it for warmth, company visiting or just for cooking out. Mary resided in Isle Minnesota for over 4 years and was known across Mille Lacs reservation for cutting peoples hair.
She will be greeted into the Spirit World by her father; Clinton Gale, grandparents; Helena Gale and Gregorio “George” Rea, Sr., aunts; Ardith Morrow and Sylvia Gale, uncles; John Morrow, Richard Kaiser, Clifton Morrow, Timothy Foreman, Michael Gale, Sterling Gale, and Phillip Gale and cousins; Joseph Elliot Nadeau “Bezhigoogahbow”, Tammy White, and Terrance White, Jr.
Mary leaves behind her children; Antavia, Arielle, Abriana, Avery, and Austin Pendegayosh, parents; Jane Rea Bruce (Darryl), siblings; Clinton Bryan and Renee Gale, aunts; Elaine Rea, Maria Rea (Gary Gehrke), Marlene Poukka, and Victoria Reich, uncle: George “Wally” Rea, numerous other relatives and too many friends to name.
A private graveside service will be held at Ryan’s Village. Her Spiritual Advisor will be Naabek Liberty. Pallbearers for Mary are Clinton Bryan, Alexis Rea, Steve Richardson, Dominic May, Dave Bismarck, and Tim Goose. Her honorary pallbearers are her children Antavia Pendegayosh, Arielle Pendegayosh, Abriana Pendegayosh, Avery Pendegayosh, and Austin Pendegayosh and her children’s father Chad Pendegayosh. Interment will be in the Ryan’s Village Cemetery at Bena, Minn.
Mary’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
