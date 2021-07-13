Marylyn Jo Hass (Nee Fischer), age 83, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a heart attack while residing at the Mille Lacs Health System (Long-Term Care Facility), in Onamia. Marylyn resided at the Long-Term Care Facility for the past year and a half. Members of Marylyn’s family were with her as she left for her heavenly home.
Marylyn, known as Lyn to her family and friends, was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota on August 17, 1937. She attended the Blue Earth Public Schools through graduation in 1955. The family moved to Missouri for one school year when Lyn was in the 4th grade. They returned to Blue Earth where the children continued their education. Marylyn participated in high school choir, girl’s glee club, the Girls Athletic Association, (GAA), (basketball was her favorite sport), girl scouts and several other activities. She loved to sing and, she and two of her neighbor girlfriends, formed a trio and sang for many local benefits and celebrations within the community.
After high school, Lyn attended Mankato State College for a year. Following Mankato State College, she worked for insurance agencies, in Rochester and later in Minneapolis. She met her future husband, Myron (Mike) Hass in Minneapolis and they were married August 1, 1963 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.
Lyn worked outside the home only for a short time after she was married. Her primary, and favorite, role was as a loving mother to her four children. While caring for her children, she also made a home for over thirty (30) foster babies and one foster teenager over the years. Lyn loved babies and gave them loving care as she helped them transition into their newly adopted homes.
Lyn had a strong faith and was very active in various organizations at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. She made sure her children were raised in a Christian home with a solid foundation in the Christian Faith. After moving to Isle, Mn, she committed her talents to Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. She sang in the choir, worked on the annual church bizarre and jamboree and participated in many other volunteer activities.
Marylyn was a very social person. In a group setting, she would seek others out to make sure they felt welcome and comfortable. She loved to visit with her friends, neighbors and relatives in her home, with a Pepsi in hand. She also loved to watch her sons play hockey, soccer, football, and baseball, and her daughters, and later, granddaughters excel in dance. She was open and accepting and nearly everyone she came in contact with became her friend.
She was a good bowler and loved her former bowling league colleagues from Anoka, where she made many life-long friendships and created many lasting memories. She and her bowling partners participated in bowling tournaments and competitions around the country. Those bowling trips with her bowling friends were highlights in her life. She enjoyed dancing in her younger years, playing bingo, and an occasional slot machine. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband and hosting an annual “Patio Party” with her friends when she lived in Anoka. Lyn was a talented, creative artist. She could draw and paint beautifully. Many of her creations could be found throughout her home and in the homes of those she cared about.
Preceded in Death by: Parents, Joseph and Marjorie Fischer, Husband, Myron (Mike) Hass, In-laws Alfred and Lorraine Hass, Sister-in-Law, Sharon Fischer, Grandson, Shane Roche, and Grandson, Eric Burley.
Marylyn is survived by her brothers, Robert Fischer of Anoka, MN, Thomas (Carolyn) Fischer of Mason City, IA; her daughters, Shelly (Phillip) Roche of Brooklyn Center, MN, Becky (Bruce) Burley of Elk River, MN, Patty (Troy) Wiese of North Branch, MN; her sons, David Hass of Minneapolis, MN, Paul (Tamara) Hass of San Francisco, CA.
Marylyn has five grandchildren: BreAnna (Casey) Paulson, Andrew Burley, Katelyn (Brendon) Forrest, Jessica Wiese and Karly Wiese and three great-grandchildren: Brynn Paulson and Sayer and Campbell Forrest.
Lyn is loved and missed by her family and the many who have become her friends over the years. May you rest in God’s loving arms, Marylyn, as you re-unite with loved ones who have preceded you in your journey to your heavenly home. We love you, Mom, Grandma, sister and friend.
A gathering with Lyn’s family and friends will begin at 11:00 A.M. at McQuoid’s Resort, Lake Mille Lacs, 1325 HWY 47 N., Isle, MN. The service and celebration of Life for Marylyn Hass will begin at 11:30 A.M. with Rev. james Raisanen officiating. Lunch will follow.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel.
