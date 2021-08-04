Isle School gearing up for school year, no plan for hybrid
Isle School is planning their fall school year and finalizing details regarding the newly implemented Raiders team, the combination of all Isle and Onamia sports.
On Wednesday, July 28, state health and education officials released a statement saying they are recommending, but not requiring, that Minnesota schools mandate indoor mask wearing for students and staff for the upcoming year. They’re leaving it up to the schools to determine the mask wearing policy, regardless of whether an individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine or not.
The Minnesota Department of Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, say that masks are needed again due to the surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 and because students under the age of 12 are not eligible to get a vaccine.
Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner said regarding the wearing of face masks this school year, “Decisions for the upcoming school year related to masking and other public health protocols will always be driven by the safety of students and staff. At this time, Isle Schools will not require masking by occupants of its buildings. The district’s Incident Command Team will continue to monitor the local viral climate along with guidance from the CDC, MDH and local public health to best inform operations when students and staff return this fall.”
Gov. Tim Walz no longer has emergency powers and cannot mandate the mask wearing policy statewide which means the decision will be left up to local school districts. The two statewide requirements that remain are that schools must report all confirmed COVID cases to the state and that students and staff must wear masks while on school buses, which is part of federal guidelines for public transportation.
Distance learning
Kapsner said, “We are anticipating a nearly normal school year and will not offer distance learning.” He added that not many students were taking advantage of it, and the ones that were, weren’t successful. “It is quite a process to become an online school, but for now, we’re going back to in-person which has been left up to the school district.”
School board member Nick Skogen added, “I’m all for having everyone here.”
Raiders sports merger
Kapser reported that they are currently planning out the logo and fees for Raiders sports, the recently implemented sports merger of Isle and Onamia schools.
“It is great to see some of the coaches engaging athletes, and many have been active with summer camps,” said Kapsner. “They’re trying to get kids to think about the new era we’re entering.”
Isle School Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom noted, “Coaches have done something to break the ice between the teams and are getting them used to combining. Everyone is getting used to the new coaches and to each other.” He added that the combined teams have placed well in the summer tournaments. The first fall practice will be Aug. 16, added Soderstrom.
“We agreed there will be one fall sports meeting and will alternate between towns each year,” said Sodertrom. “Speed and strength training are offered in both Isle and Onamia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.