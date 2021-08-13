Onamia School is planning their fall school year and finalizing details for back to school on Sept. 7. On Wednesday, July 28, state health and education officials released a statement saying they are recommending, but not requiring, that Minnesota schools mandate indoor mask wearing for students and staff for the upcoming year. They’re leaving it up to the schools to determine the mask wearing policy, regardless of whether an individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine or not.
The Minnesota Department of Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, say that masks are needed again due to the surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 and because students under the age of 12 are not eligible to get a vaccine.
Mask policy
Onamia School Superintendent JJ Vold said regarding the wearing of face masks this school year, “At this time, masks are recommended, but not required, as consistent with all the other Districts in our region. We continue to monitor this weekly with our COVID Coordinator and regional partners.” Vold added that their “Return to School Safety” plan is posted on the school’s website at https://www.onamia.k12.mn.us/page/3183.
Gov. Tim Walz no longer has emergency powers and cannot mandate the mask wearing policy statewide which means the decision is left up to local school districts. The two statewide requirements that remain are that schools must report all confirmed COVID cases to the state and that students and staff must wear masks while on school buses, which is part of federal guidelines for public transportation.
Distance learning
Regarding distance learning, Vold said, “Onamia Schools have been granted provisional approval from the Minnesota Department of Education as a State-approved online provider. We have built a plan to allow for the online learning option for students and families that choose that option.
“We have full plans of returning to in-person learning in September, but we felt it was important to offer an online option for any students and families that are most comfortable with that option for this fall. For K-6, the online learning will be taught by our own full time online teachers and supported by specialists, and for grades 7-12, the online option will be taught through a partnership with Infinity.
“Infinity is essentially a group of licensed teachers in the region that offer online classes. We have partnered with Infinity since 2008 for certain offerings, and we are ramping up that partnership for a state approved plan that we will implement for those students that choose that option for the fall of 21.
“Infinity also received a special provisional license to pilot some new programs for middle school in particular with Onamia Schools for this fall. We will utilize our Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars to cover the additional costs associated with these offerings, but we felt it was important to offer the option for those that are most comfortable with that option for this fall. Any online students will still receive meal deliveries and other deliveries weekly.”
