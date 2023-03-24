Brad Lila of Hudson, Wisconsin caught and released a giant 46.25-inch northern pike on Sunday, Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake. He told the DNR, “I set the hook as the line was quickly peeling out. Immediately, I knew it was a very large fish because it peeled out drag and there was no stopping it. After about 10 minutes of fighting the fish, I knew that it might take more than me to land it.”
At that point Lila hollered and got the attention of a couple nearby anglers, who came over to help him. The biggest problem with landing a large fish through a relatively small hole in the ice is actually getting the fish to turn up the hole, and Lila had the same problem.
“Every time she would get near (the hole), a few inches of slush would come up and we couldn’t see down the hole,” Lila said. “An additional challenge was that my braided line would groove the bottom of the ice and when my knot connecting the fluorocarbon leader would meet the ice bottom, it would get stuck. I’d have to put my rod down into the hole to free up my line and then my line guides would freeze.”
On top of all this, the fish is not going to come up the hole until it’s worn out enough. So in the meantime Lila just had to continue playing the huge fish. Lila said after about 30 minutes he was able to get the fish to come up through the hole. Upon landing the giant fish he got the required measurements and photos and released it back down the hole.
“It was so satisfying seeing her swim away,” Lila said. “I am so very appreciative of the state of Minnesota for supporting a catch and release [record fish] program. It’s great to know that she’s out there passing along those incredible genes and that someone else may have a chance of landing her someday.”
The DNR recently certified Lila’s catch as a tie for the Minnesota State catch and release program. The current record is a 46.25-inch fish caught by 15-year-old angler Brecken Kobylecky of Geneva, Ill. which was caught and released on June 19, 2021 on the famed Basswood Lake in the boundary waters.
For the record – literally, the actual state record (by weight) was caught on Basswood Lake on May 16, 1929 and weighed an astonishing 45 pounds 12 ounces. This record will now be considered “historic” by the DNR as they recently changed the guidelines for the weight record program to fish caught after 1980.
But Mille Lacs is no stranger to the C & R northern record as it had once held the original fish that started the C & R program back in 2018. Maddy Ogg caught and released a 43.5-inch pike on Oct. 6 on Mille Lacs Lake to be the first in the new record book.
Ogg’s fish didn’t last long in the books as a 45.25-inch fish was caught and subsequently released on the Rainy River five months earlier in May of that year. Mathew Swanson of Woodbury claimed the record when he submitted his application to the DNR on Oct. 29, 2018 and it was certified shortly thereafter. Kobylecky’s Basswood pike then broke that record and Lila’s now tied.
The catch and release program currently includes Northern pike, muskie, sturgeon and flathead catfish. The DNR did say recently that they are currently working on expanding the program to include more species.
The current records alongside the northern pike are a 58.25 inch muskie from Mille Lacs Lake on June 11, 2022 (also the home to the weight record for muskie at 55 pounds 14.8 ounces caught Nov. 22, 2021), a 78 inch sturgeon from the St Croix River on Feb. 9, 2019 and a 52.5 inch flathead catfish also from the St Croix River on Aug. 2, 2017.
The DNR announces new state records in news releases, on social media and on the DNR website. Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record on the DNR website mndnr.gov/recordfish.
