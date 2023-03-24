Record Northern.jpg

Record pike from Mille Lacs!

Brad Lila, Hudson, Wisconsin tied the state record catch and release northern pike on Jan. 22 with this 46.25 inch giant from Mille Lacs Lake. The DNR noted it was likely a female carrying eggs.

 photo courtesy of the DNR

Brad Lila of Hudson, Wisconsin caught and released a giant 46.25-inch northern pike on Sunday, Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake. He told the DNR, “I set the hook as the line was quickly peeling out. Immediately, I knew it was a very large fish because it peeled out drag and there was no stopping it. After about 10 minutes of fighting the fish, I knew that it might take more than me to land it.”

