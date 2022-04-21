May 5, 2022, is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
The Family Violence Prevention Program will be hosting a powerful event in honor of MMIW Awareness Day on Thursday, May 5, beginning at 10 a.m. outside at the Mille Lacs Band Government Center. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Event organizers are also asking for help from the community by collecting red dresses to be donated to the event. Anyone interested can drop off red dress donations at Health and Human Service Family Violence Prevention Program, at the Women’s Healing Circle, or at the front desk at the Government Center before April 25.
The dresses will bring awareness to MMIW. The dresses will be installed in a high-traffic area on the Mille Lacs Reservation Vineland area with the goal of reaching thousands with a powerful statement.
The National Information Crime Center, a federal agency, has documented more than 5,000 cases of missing Indigenous women. Experts say the real number is likely higher. In the United States, homicide is the third leading cause of death among Native women ages 10 to 24, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute, and Native women are victims of murder more than 10 times the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “It is our intent to draw attention so that action can be made,” said Kristen Allord, Mille Lacs Band Family Violence and Prevention Program.
The community is urged to help bring awareness to the MMIW by attending the event and/or donating a red dress to honor the sisters, mothers, daughters, and nieces who never made it home.
