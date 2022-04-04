A McGregor man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing stolen firearms. Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson sentenced the defendant.
According to court documents, on July 15, 2020, Vaundell Duwayne Kingbird, 32, sold a Hi-Point, Model 995, 9mm carbine rifle and a New England Firearm Company, Model SB1, 12-gauge shotgun, both with obliterated serial numbers, to an individual for $550. At the time of the sale, Kingbird was unaware that the individual who purchased the firearms was working with law enforcement. Both firearms had been reported stolen on May 29, 2020, from a residence near Kingbird’s home. Kingbird admitted to knowing the firearms were stolen.
On September 16, 2021, Kingbird pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lakes Area Drug Investigations Division.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Caleb Dogeagle prosecuted the case.
