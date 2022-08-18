The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released its first-ever Minnesota Maternal Mortality Report, which examined maternal deaths during or within one year of pregnancy from 2017 to 2018.

While the report shows the state’s overall maternal mortality rate is much lower than the national average, it also shows stark disparities in mortality – especially among Black and American Indian Minnesotans. Black Minnesotans represent 13 percent of the birthing population but made up 23 percent of pregnancy-associated deaths, and American Indian Minnesotans represent two percent of the birthing population, but eight percent of pregnancy-associated deaths.

