After experiencing a medical episode on the road, a driver hit a tree before his car came to rest on its side, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The report from March 29 noted the road conditions were dry at the time.
The report said Ronald Karkela, 74, of Grand Rapids was traveling southbound in his Ford F-150 on Highway 169 near Tamarac Road in South Harbor Township. Linda Karkela, 74, also of Grand Rapids, was riding as passenger. The driver experienced an unspecified medical episode and then exited the roadway. The car hit a tree before coming to rest on its side. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts; no alcohol was involved.
Ronald Karkela was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries. Linda Karkela was taken to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia with non-life threatening injuries.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Onamia Police and Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Otsego couple injured in rollover crash
On Thursday, March 30, an Otsego man experienced non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on Highway 169, near 350th Street in Onamia Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website, Arvin Olson, 79, was traveling southbound in his 2008 Chevy Trailblazer around 8 p.m. He lost control on icy road conditions and the vehicle rolled. Olson was not wearing a seatbelt.
His passenger, Shirley Olson, 78, also of Otsego, also experience non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Both the driver and passenger were transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the report. The Onamia Fire Department and North Ambulance assisted in the call.
