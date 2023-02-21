Individuals on Medicare can now get their shingles vaccine for free. It is recommended that adults 50 years and older receive the shingles vaccine. According to the CDC, the incidence of shingles annually in the U.S. is four cases per 1,000 people. Among people over 60 years old, it is about one case per 100 U.S. population annually. The shingles vaccine, called Shingrix is a one-time vaccine delivered as a two-dose series, with the second shot administered two to six months after the first shot.
Shingles is a viral infection that brings on a painful skin rash. It’s caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. Interestingly, 99% of Americans born on or before 1980 have had chickenpox, even if they don’t remember having the disease. Even if you had chickenpox as a child, the varicella zoster virus may still lie dormant in your body. In most cases, it stays inactive. However, in about one-third of adults, the virus reactivates. Most people who develop shingles will only have it one time-but it is possible to get it more than once. The good news is, you can get the Shingrix vaccine whether or not you remember having had chickenpox in the past. The Shingrix vaccine can also help prevent repeat occurrences of the disease.
The risk of developing shingles or a complication that can come from shingles called postherpetic neuralgia or PHN (burning nerve pain caused by shingles) increases as people age. Shingrix is found to be more than 90% effective at preventing shingles and PHN.
If you are an adult over 50 years old you should consider getting the Shingrix vaccine. Many insurances cover the cost or partial cost of the vaccine. The CDC also recommends adults 19 years and older who have weakened immune systems because of disease or therapy should also get two doses of Shingrix, as they have a higher risk of getting shingles and related complications. There is no maximum age for getting Shingrix.
Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacies in Isle and Onamia offer walk-in Shingrix vaccines. No appointment is needed.
