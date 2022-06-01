Taps were on tap for Memorial Day 

Area trumpet players Bill Michaelis and Bob Statz were scheduled to play taps along with local colorguard teams at numerous Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around the lake. Michaelis, who has been a resident of the Mille Lacs area for the past six years and plays trumpet at his place of worship in Isle, was set to play taps at on Sunday, May 29, first at Malmo at 1 p.m. and at 2 p.m. at Lakeside, then on Monday, May 30, at the Isle Cemetery. Statz, who has played taps on Memorial Day for 49 straight years since returning from his stint in Vietnam, was ready to accompany the Onamia Vets Color Guard in rites on Memorial Day at the Onamia Veterans Cemetery, followed by appearances at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and ending up visiting Foster Cemetery near Cove Bay.

