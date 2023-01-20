Sometimes as a mental exercise, I think of where I lived in Milwaukee not so long ago. I think of leaving my studio apartment with my keys and backpack, walking out the front door of the small apartment building, and walking a block or two to my car parked on the street. I think of getting into it, hearing 88.9 Radio Milwaukee turn on, probably with Tarik Moody as the DJ, and I think about turning left onto Locust Street and making my way to TPR Milwaukee, where I worked on the medical team for the plasma donation center.
From Locust, I go down to Martin Luther King Drive, take a right on it. I pass Capitol Drive, but I probably stop at that red light. And then I turn onto Hampton, and then Teutonia. From there, I go north for a few miles, then turn onto West Mill Road, and not long after that, after a couple stops at red lights, I turn into the parking lot of the plasma center, which is nestled in the corner of the strip mall. Someone making a donation once told me there used to be a movie theater along this stretch. I try picturing it as I drive along the storefronts, slowing down for the speed bumps.
I make the drive in my head sometimes, because I don’t want to forget. Or, really, I’m wondering how long it’ll take before I forget how to make my way there. And I try to store up the names of those I got to work with, those I got to know while working there. It’s sad, but I have to admit some are already slipping away, or they’re not as accessible as they used to be.
Sometimes I would walk to Roast Cafe, where I walk in and immediately wonder what song is playing overhead. So I pull out my phone and let the speakers play into it, and Google tells me what I’m listening to, and I add it to my Spotify. I talk with the barista, who’s a film major at the college just a block away. If it’s winter, I order a cafe miel, the perfect concoction of honey, cinnamon and nutmeg with espresso and steamed milk.
Or sometimes I walk down Locust and then to Downer Avenue, where I go to Sendik’s, which is not entirely within my price range on a regular basis but good in a pinch and has quality selection. I probably walk by the bakery case, salivating over their pastries, which then makes me pick up chocolate chips for a treat to make later.
Thinking about Milwaukee makes me feel like a fickle person. When I told one of my (only) friends there that Erik and I would be moving to Minnesota, she was incredulous. “But you like it here, don’t you?” And I did. I really did.
I loved taking the bus to see the Brewers play. I loved taking walks to Lake Park and looking out over Lake Michigan, just a few blocks from my apartment. The restaurants, the people, the museums and concerts – all of it was incredible, and I’m so thankful I got to experience it.
But, at the core, it wasn’t me. Sure, sometimes I miss getting a Monte Carlo sandwich from Canela Cafe, but I think I’d take sitting on our apartment’s patio any day with a cup of coffee made at home. I love writing again, getting to stretch my creativity and make connections with people in the community for the newspaper. I love taking the back roads and admiring the landscape, or reminding my husband to look up when it’s dark and we’re outside because we’re in the company of so many bright stars.
Milwaukee will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s where I learned how much I’m still capable of; it’s where I welcomed home a very special cat; it’s where I got engaged and married. Even though I don’t live there anymore, it feels like a place that once was mine, like a home you grew out of or weren’t quite right for, but still understands a part of you that you won’t be able to communicate to others.
