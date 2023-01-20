alycia_vanrheenen_new editor.JPG

Sometimes as a mental exercise, I think of where I lived in Milwaukee not so long ago. I think of leaving my studio apartment with my keys and backpack, walking out the front door of the small apartment building, and walking a block or two to my car parked on the street. I think of getting into it, hearing 88.9 Radio Milwaukee turn on, probably with Tarik Moody as the DJ, and I think about turning left onto Locust Street and making my way to TPR Milwaukee, where I worked on the medical team for the plasma donation center.

From Locust, I go down to Martin Luther King Drive, take a right on it. I pass Capitol Drive, but I probably stop at that red light. And then I turn onto Hampton, and then Teutonia. From there, I go north for a few miles, then turn onto West Mill Road, and not long after that, after a couple stops at red lights, I turn into the parking lot of the plasma center, which is nestled in the corner of the strip mall. Someone making a donation once told me there used to be a movie theater along this stretch. I try picturing it as I drive along the storefronts, slowing down for the speed bumps. 

