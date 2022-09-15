Did you know the five-county regional area has a website specifically designed to provide area mental health information and resources? AdultMentalHealth.org serves residents of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine Counties, as well as the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The information provided is intended to serve our communities as a regional source promoting awareness, providing information and resources related to mental health.
You can learn about common mental health conditions including symptoms and treatment options. One can locate information and numbers for the various crisis services in the five-county area. You can find the link and calendar to attend a Virtual Support Network. There are local mental health providers, therapists, groups, shelters, food shelves, and emergency services listed on the website. You can also find information for your Local Advisory Council(s) made up of consumers, advocates, family members, and professionals who come together regularly to share information, support each other, and find ways to improve mental health services.
AdultMentalHealth.org is funded by the Region 7E Adult Mental Health Initiative (AMHI) comprised of the five counties listed above and was developed as a result of our regional 2015 Mental Health Gaps Analysis.
Nexus Family Healing has some ideas for coping when your mindset needs a reset:
• Connect with nature! Go for a walk outside; get a new plant for your home.
• Engage your brain! Track your mood through an app or journaling; work on a crossword, soduku or jigsaw puzzle.
• Explore your creativity by learning a new craft or decorating a room.
• Nuture yourself. Put together a playlist full of feel-good music and dance. Make your own spa day.
• Reach out to others. Call a family member, or meet up with a friend.
