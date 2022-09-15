Did you know the five-county regional area has a website specifically designed to provide area mental health information and resources? AdultMentalHealth.org serves residents of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine Counties, as well as the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The information provided is intended to serve our communities as a regional source promoting awareness, providing information and resources related to mental health.  

You can learn about common mental health conditions including symptoms and treatment options. One can locate information and numbers for the various crisis services in the five-county area. You can find the link and calendar to attend a Virtual Support Network. There are local mental health providers, therapists, groups, shelters, food shelves, and emergency services listed on the website. You can also find information for your Local Advisory Council(s) made up of consumers, advocates, family members, and professionals who come together regularly to share information, support each other, and find ways to improve mental health services.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.