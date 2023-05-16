Senior care, hands

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 16.9 million U.S. adults aged 50 and older live with a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder. Unfortunately, symptoms of mental health disorders can be overlooked as “normal” signs of aging. Some signs/symptoms of mental health challenges may include social isolation, changes in appetite, aggression or agitation, confusion or disorientation, loss of interest in activities, unexplained physical symptoms such as pain and upset stomach, changes in personal hygiene, paranoia, and changes in sleep.

The Senior Care Unit (SCU) within Mille Lacs Health System is a 10-bed inpatient mental health unit for individuals aged 55 and older experiencing mental health difficulties. Referrals usually happen when family or other facilities that patients stay at see a decline in terms of behavior, such as, they are becoming too difficult to care for, the patient is neglecting to care for themselves, or can no longer care for themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.