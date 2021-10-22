Mess asks - 10-20-21

From left:
“I set my TV on a timer. It helps to have sound to fall asleep.”
Tim Zimmerman,
Minneapolis
“No, I can just lay down and go to sleep.”
Craig Smith,
Minneapolis
“I can go to sleep easily so, no.”
Elaine Frie,
St. Joseph
“We unplug at dinner time so we don’t use technology at night.”
Sue Bell,
Kihei, Hawaii
“We are on island time where people go to bed early and get up around 5 a.m., so we just go to sleep without any technology.”
Doug Bell,
Kihei, Hawaii
