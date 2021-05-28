Mess asks - 5-24-2021

From left:
“Going to be on Lake Minnetonka.”
Mitch Fahning,
Minneapolis
“Going to Wisconsin to parents’ cabin.”
Ryan Halliday,
Green Bay, WI
“Going on the boat on Lake Minnetonka.”
Phil Holt,
St. Louis, Missouri
“Going to a bachelor party in Ohio.”
Derek Oliver,
Evansville, Indiana
“Going hiking and backpacking at Olympic National Park in Seattle.”
Ryan Rinehart,
Dayton, Minn
