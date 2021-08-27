From left:
“I’ve been attending this event for years because I appreciate all that our local hospice does.”
Patti Packer,
Wahkon
“I wished to memorialize my friend, Rev. Lloyd Mart.”
Shari Woelfle,
Isle
“We wanted to honor our good friend and Wahkon’s late mayor, Sandy Reichel. ”
Sandy Weber, Wahkon and Dori Johnson, Grand Rapids
“My mom and I wanted to pay tribute to my dad, Ross Kutil, who died this past year.”
Rita Stenehjem,
Coon Rapids
