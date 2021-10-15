Mess asks 10-13-21

From left:
“The change of season.”
Paul Johnson,
Pine City, Minn.
“Fall camping.”
Kay Johnson,
Pine City, Minn.
“Fall colors and the smell of burning leaves.”
Mary Autry,
Long Lake, Minn.
“Taking photos of the birds migrating in the Fall.”
Jim Dostal,
Long Lake, Minn.
“Fall fishing.”
Allen Zderad,
North Branch, Minn.
