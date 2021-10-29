Mess asks 10-27-21

From left:
“We all get along fine on the football team, but we are still getting used to the new system.”
Jake Wind,
Onamia senior, Raiders football
“For the first year, I think things are going well. We are better not having to worry about having enough players as we did last season.”
David Lester,
Isle senior, Raiders football
“It is going better than I thought it would. We (Isle and Onamia athletes) all get along well.”
Ashley Rogers,
Onamia junior, Raiders volleyball
“Fun to play in a bigger pep band and get a bigger sound than we had before. And it is good to get to play music and get to know others from another school.”
Josiah Mueller,
IHS trumpet player
“I like it a lot. We have more players than before, but I wish we had done this last year. You can only imagine how good we could have been with those two teams.”
AJ Drift,
Onamia senior, Raiders football
