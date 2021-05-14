Mess asks 5-12-21

From left:
“Affordable, quality housing that is family friendly.”
Stephanie Christensen, Milaca
“A friend of mine who is the G.M. for Winnebago, said they are having trouble getting electrical parts.”
Jim Searles, Onamia
“New canning lid prices are going sky high, so I have been reusing the old ones.”
Bea Searles, Onamia
“Thank god liquor is plentiful, so I’m ok.”
George Berg, Izatys
“I miss being able to travel across the border, and I mean any border.”
Nacia Dahl, Burnsville
