Mess asks 5-19-2021

From left:
“We wanted to take advantage of our time-share at Izatys, and it turned out to be such a nice day for golf.”
Twin sisters, Kim Niedzielski and Dani Fish,
Monticello, Minnesota
“I have an MGS mebership card and it allows me two rounds of golf for the price of one.”
Brad Henning,
Golden Valley
“Beautiful weather and a beautiful course.”
Chad Ames,
Isle
“It’s a nice outing for me and my wife on a championship course.”
Al Gudim,
Isle
