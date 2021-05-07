Mess asks 5-5-21

From left:
“Start being with the grandkids and go to the car races and water skids.”
John Schwankl, Isle
"Go to the races, water skids and snowmobile swap meets.”
Tim Steinhauer, Glen
“Go to the movies with the kids.”
Beau Vivant, Onamia
“Go out to eat without worrying about masks.”
Gavin Cooper, Isle
“Being together with people.”
Jeremy Hagen, Crystal
