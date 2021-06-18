From left:
“I love working in the hamburger stand. You get to meet and greet so many people”
Judy Vogtlin,
Onamia
“I like that you can spend time with the family.”
Alana Sam,
Isle
“I like that it is ‘kid-friendly’ with the rides and all.”
Tammy Kimmons,
Onamia
“I like the beer garden.”
Ciara Ehrmantrout,
Onamia
“I like watching the kids have fun.”
Ashley Burr,
Isle
