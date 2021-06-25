From left:
“I worked on the riverboat cruises on the St. Croix River. ”
Ayiana Gabler,
Stillwater
“As a teenager, I worked as a server at the famous Lowell Inn in downtown Stillwater ”
Daisy Gabler,
Stillwater
“When I was 15 years old, I worked at Best Buy in Oakdale. ”
Allie Baumgartner,
Maplewood
“My brother and I started a lawn care business when we were 12 and 14 years old. ”
Bill Baumgartner,
Maplewood
“When I was 15, I stocked shelves for Randall’s Grocery Store in Huron, South Dakota. ”
Michael Shanks,
Apple Valley
