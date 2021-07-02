Mess asks 6-30-21

From left:
“My senior year, I got a chance to play with our Onamia High School team at the Metrodome following a Twins game. We beat Braham that night thanks to a bunt layed down by Dan Holada.”
Reed Pederson,
Onamia
“As a junior, playing for our Onamia High team, I layed down what turned out to be a game-winning bunt against Sebeka at Mills Field in Brainerd. ”
Shan Donovan,
Onamia
“What do you mean? I was a farm kid, and my dad told me after I did chores he would take me into town for practice, which of course he never did. ”
Shane Pierce,
Ogilvie
“In high school, playing for Ogilvie at the Metrodome after a Twins game. It was neat chewing gum and spitting seeds in a Major League dugout.”
Eric Herges,
Ogilvie
“My dad and mom owned a resort on Mille Lacs, so when spring came along we were too busy getting ready for the opening of fishing to be able to play high school sports.”
Dennis Hopkins,
Onamia
