Mess asks 7-14-21

From left:
“When I was a teen, I went to Big Sandy Lake on the 4th and blew off a cherry bomb that scared the heck out our dog and blew a hole in a board in the dock.”
Bob Kishish,
Fridley
“Seems I was in grandma’s food booth every year during the McGrath 4th of July celebration. ”
Cory Zimpel,
Sauk Rapids
“As a teen, I worked at the local drive-in movie theater in Fort Scott, Kansas, and that was the place everyone in town gathered on the 4th to watch the fireworks.”
Jerry Wheeler,
Onamia
“My parents were from Canada, so, as a kid, I celebrated Canada’s Independence Day about a week before you did in the states.”
Ray Orieux,
Dayton
“When I was young, I would go to my friend’s cabin on Lake Alexander, then we’d head for Brainerd to watch the fireworks. ”
Karen Althaus,
St. Cloud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.