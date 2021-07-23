Mess asks 7-21-21

From left:
“A gallon of gas.”
Chuck Morin,
Maple Grove
“A candy bar or a bottle of pop was ten cents, and a cherry coke at the drug store was 15 cents.”
Gary Larson,
Wahkon
“A gallon of milk or a kids meal at a fast food place was under a dollar.”
Shari Oelfly,
Isle
“Penny candy and a baby root beer at the local A & W.
Paris Myckleby,
Cottage Grove
“Years ago, you could get a line of bowling for ten cents and pitcher of beer for 50 cents.”
Dick Seifert,
Malone Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.