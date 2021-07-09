Mess asks 7-7-21

From left:
“The day before our wedding, I suddenly remembered I did not have a hotel room reserved for my bride and I for our wedding night. I quickly contacted a hotel in St. Cloud, but they said they were full, except for the honeymoon suite. I, of course took that right then and there. Boy, did I luck out.”
George Kluempke,
Cold Spring
“There was a pre-season Vikings game on TV that night, so of course my new hubby had to watch the game. ”
Eva Kluempke,
Cold Spring
“The main man we hired to take pictures at our wedding, forgot to put film in the camera. So, the big shots we were supposed to have never happened. Our only photos of the day were taken by friends at the wedding. ”
Kathy Statz,
Onamia
“After the meal at the reception, my new brother-in-law had us all in the wedding party take shots of Pepto Bismol, probably because he knew we would need it after the event.”
Lindsey Kraemer,
Brooklyn Park
“I remember how amazingly beautiful my wife looked that day. ”
Chris VanHoove,
Minneapolis
