Mess asks 8-11-21

“My place of work in Fridley was the highest producing supplier of corregated cardboard for our company, International Paper.”
Rod Kraus,
Isle
“I was a plumber by trade who worked on many big construction projects, so I took pride in being able to say I helped in building quite a few Minnesota structures. ”
Bill McClellan,
Isle
“I built instruments that measured air speed and altitude for 747 planes.”
Derald Larson,
Garrison
“I once talked one of my employees who had not graduated high school into getting his diploma. He later thanked me which made me feel good.”
John Kuhn,
Hastings
“I worked for UPS for 40 years and earned a 25-year safe drivinig certificate of which I was proud.”
Mark McGrath,
Izatys Resort
