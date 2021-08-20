Mess asks 8-18-21

From left:
“I worked at Red Owl grocery in St. Cloud for a year before getting a real job as a U.S. soldier in the Army in France.”
Romie May,
St. Anna, Minn., by way of Mission Viejo, Ca.
“I worked fast food in St. Cloud before there were big-time names like McDonalds or Wendy’s.”
Lance Stockinger,
Big Fork, Mn.
“I had a good paying union job that paid $2.30 an hour working shifts at the local paper mill in Sartell. I made enough to buy a brand new 1966 Camaro.”
Fred Luckeroth,
Park Rapids, Mn.
“I dug ditches for NSP during the summer months while attending St. Cloud State College (now SCSU).”
Pat Mitchell,
Cold Spring, Mn.
“I worked two jobs: I was a delivery boy for Ralph’s Bakery in St. Cloud then worked nights washing dishes at the Persion Supper Club.”
Dennie Kramer,
Somewhere in
Montana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.