Mess asks 9-15-21

From left:
“Even though running long distances can be grueling, I still find it to be fun.”
Griffin Stiel,
Hinckley/Finlayson High School
“Being with my team has made it fun to be in cross-country.”
Reese Hartel,
Hinckley/Finlayson High School
“Sounds crazy, but I like running long distances, and being part of a team is something special.”
Zack Jennissen,
Foley High School
“No matter what my time was when I crossed the finishing line, I knew I did my best, and doing my best has always been important to me. ”
Molly Saboo,
Onamia High School
“I enjoy running with my friends.”
Nathan Nord,
Milaca High School
