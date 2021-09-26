Mess asks 9-22-21

From left:
“Nothing much ... excited to get in the deer stand.”
Naomi Creech, Isle
“Enjoying the green colors while they’re here.”
Jamie Hubbell, Isle
“Not much... looking forward to watching the grandkids in their sports
Monica Kedding, Isle
“Crappie fishing at Bowstring Lake near Grand Rapids.”
Dave Kedding, Isle
“Take another trip to Green Bay to fish.”
Ernie Frie, Isle
