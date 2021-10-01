Mess asks 9-29-21

From left:
“Back then, the Mille Lacs area was a vibrant resort community, so many of us found summer jobs working for local resorts.”
Merry (Hohn) Conway, Anoka
“No matter how young we were, we could always find our way into the “Wahkon-A-Go-Go” for fun on the weekends.”
Joe Nickolay, Milaca
“It was so much fun to go to the ‘Sky Blue’ drive-in movie in Garrison.”
Jeanne (Crenna) Day, Minneapolis
“Back then at our age, life was most mostly carefree and we didn’t give a rip about anything.”
Jim Bostrom, Blaine
“The year we graduated was the only time the Onamia High boys won the conference track championship.”
Mike Nash, Twin Cities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.