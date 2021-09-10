mess asks 9-8-21

From left:
“I was working for Dakota County, just got to work and watched the second plane hit on TV. It was a surreal day and also my mom’s birthday.”
Darci Fisher, Isle
“I was working in Cambridge, and my boss called us and told us to turn the TV on.”
Mary Lou Anderson, Onamia
“I remember exactly where I was. I was in White Bear Lake putting drain tile in with my crew and we all came to the truck to listen to the radio when the second plane hit.”
Michael Tedford, Red Top
“I was working at Woodland Nursing Home in Brainerd and was in a patient’s room and remember the shock of it. It was hard to concentrate on work that day.”
Margaret Hitzemann, Onamia
“I was in the welding bay in Minneapolis. We went into the lunch room and watched as the second plane hit. As a veteran, I knew this wasn’t an accident. I’ve never forgotten what they did.”
Terry Haigler, Isle
