From left:
“I attended two Twins world series games in 1987 — one in Minneapolis and one in St. Louis."
Rob Dubbs,
Isle
“I saw the Harlem Globe Trotters at Target Center.”
Shawn Sorlie,
Brainerd
“I watched modified car races at the track just east of Ogilvie.”
Ron Wolbert,
Milaca
“I attended a Jujutsu kick-boxing event at Grand Casino, Hinckley.”
Rosann Wolbert,
Milaca
“I went to a Minnesota Timberwolves game when they played the Atlanta Hawks before the pandemic.”
Chase Brandenburg,
Elk River
