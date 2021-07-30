From left:
“I wanted to be a detective. Now I work for a hospital foundation.”
Julie Jacobson,
Wrenshall
“I wanted to be a game warden. Now I am an IT director.”
Sam Jacobson,
Wrenshall
“I wanted to be a mortician. Now I am a senior finance supervisor.”
Ariele New,
Little Falls
“I wanted to be a race car driver. Now I am an electrician.”
Tyler New,
Little Falls
“I wanted to be a runner. Now I am a certified athletic trainer.”
Amanda Carlen,
New Hope
Correction: Last week’s Mess Asks misnamed the person pictured second from the right. The correct name for this person is Shari Woelfle not Paris Myckleby, and her answer to the question was “A gallon of milk or a kids meal at a fast food place was under a dollar.” The Messenger apologizes for the error.
