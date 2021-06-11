From left:
“In May to my daughter who lives in South Dakota.”
Genny Reynolds,
Princeton
“About six months ago to an attorney.”
Tim Wilhelm,
Princeton
“A few months ago, I wrote a letter to Attorney General Keith Ellison.”
Dave Oslin,
Isle
“About twenty years ago. I’m more of an in person kind of person. It was to a friend of mine out of state who has now passed away.”
Roger Tellinghuisen,
Milaca
“Within the last three months, I wrote a note of appreciation to my pastor.”
Phil Peterson,
Milaca
