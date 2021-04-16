From left:
“I’ll be out swimming in the big pond, dodging hooks and keeping an eye on you anglers, of course.”
Walley Finn,
Fishing A-fish-ionado
“Well, right now it’s mating season so I’m a little preoccupied and it’s hard to concentrate on anything else”
Lewis Cannon, local fox and hunting expert
“Used to spend my evenin’s down wit the boys at the country store. Been a long time since. But I’ll be smellin’ tha’ summer breeze ‘ere at Skunk Hollow.”
Uncle Ned Stinker, Country bumpkin gossip (long retired)
“Skinny jeans, skinny margaritas, and skinny dipping.”
Flo Fetil,
Monthly columnist
“Looking for lost golf balls, finding loose change on local sidewalks and insulting followers of ‘the Donald’ on Facebook, while diligently masking up.”
Bob Statz,
Intrepid sports reporter
