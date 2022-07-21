Republicans compete in new Senate District 10 and 10A
Two key area legislative seats are being contested in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election. Voters on the Republican primary side will have choices for both State Senate and State House in the newly drawn District 10, which includes the north two-thirds of Mille Lacs County, plus all or parts of Morrison, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Benton, Isanti and Kanabec Counties.
State Senator – District 10. Three Republican candidates have filed for this seat, sending it to the Aug. 9 primary. The top vote getter will go on to the general election ballot in November and compete against DFL candidate Suzanne Cekalla. Those who have filed are Jim Newberger of Milaca, and Steve Wenzel and Nathan Wesenberg, both of Little Falls.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the Messenger area, cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
Two candidates have filed as Republicans, sending that race will go to a primary: Ron Kresha of Little Falls and Charles Parins of Little Falls. No one filed as a DFL candidate in that district, meaning the top vote getter is the presumptive winner of the legislative seat.
The primary winner will still go on to the general election ballot in November and will need to be officially elected to the office, the Secretary of State’s office confirmed. The November ballot will include a line for a write-in candidate, but that situation is very rare in Minnesota.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Early vote by mail or in-person voting started June 24. Voters can come in person to the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse at 635 2nd Street S.E., Milaca, to cast their ballot before election day.
The Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If you have questions for the County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office on voting, call 320-983-8310. You can also go online to apply for a ballot at www.mnvotes.org.
