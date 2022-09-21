The Mille Lacs Messenger welcomes letters to the editor which express the writer’s opinion on timely issues.
•Writers should limit letters to 500 words and thank yous to 200 words.The editor reserves the right to cut or reject in its entirety any letter that exceeds this limit.
•The Messenger reserves the right to reject letters that contain false or misleading information.
•The Messenger reserves the right to edit or reject letters for clarity, length, grammar or libel.
•The Messenger reserves the right to limit the number of times each individual is published.
•Lengthy poetry and excerpts from previously published materials are generally not printed as letters to the editor.
•Election-related letters are not published in the edition just prior to Election Day.
• During the election season, letter writers must adhere to these guidelines for their letter to be considered for publication in-paper and online.
• Rebuttals are welcome. A candidate is able to submit rebuttal letters addressing a specific issue.
• Individuals who are candidates are not eligible for guest columns during the election season.
•Mailbag letters are not a forum for specific personal or business disputes. Letters concerning such issues may be used as background for news stories, or may be forwarded to appropriate recipients.
•All letters must be signed and include the writer’s address and daytime telephone number for verification of authorship prior to publication. Letters should be addressed to: Mailbag, Mille Lacs Messenger, P.O. Box 26, Isle MN 56342, Fax (320) 676-8450 or e-mail: news.messenger@apgecm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.