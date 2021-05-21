I am writing in regards to the May 5 editorial that Erik Jacobson wrote about divisiveness in our community.
His first example is of two political flags flying outside his church. I will assume there is a Trump flag in the mix because that seems to be the only political flag I see still standing. Some people will look at the Trump flag and think it’s divisive. Others look at it as a symbol of an election that was fraudulent and are looking for voter reform to assure our future elections are fair and represent the will of all voters. More than 50 percent of the voting public, and if that reflects the population of our country, feel the election was corrupt. If you want to help curb the divisiveness, I suggest we have voter ID and make it free to anyone without a driver’s license or state ID. I could go into all the situations where an ID is required, but if you can read this, you already know.
The second example Erik mentioned is in regards to tribal spearing and netting. “Let’s face it, science has spoken” is the quote from Erik regarding the DNR saying spearing and netting has little impact on the fishery. As well as “currently, the lake is as good as it’s ever been fishing-wise.” If that’s the case, why can’t we keep the Minnesota state limit of “6 walleye’s, not more than one over 20 inches” like in the past? If you want to help curb the divisiveness, I suggest the DNR open the limit up from where it is currently.
I noticed Erik forgot to mention another small item that is causing some division in our community. The new signs that recently went up regarding the new reservation boundaries. From what I understand, this is still being discussed at the federal court level and there has been no ruling. If you want to curb the divisiveness, I suggest we wait for the ruling from the federal and possibly the Supreme Court, if it goes that far, before we reverse the state’s position over the last 150 years and put up new reservation boundary signs.
In the infamous words from Rodney King, “Can’t we all just get along.” I think we can all get along if all lives matter. As Erik states, “The laws set among us are how they are. We have to live with that.” Laws like being held accountable for illegally destroying public statues we disagree with. Illegally shutting down an intersection in Minneapolis and not letting police in and telling white people how they should act when they are in the George Floyd square. If you want to help curb divisiveness maybe people should start listening to the instructions from police and start following the law.
If we want to “Be the change you want to see,” maybe we should judge a person by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, like MLK said over 50 years ago. Also, follow the laws of the land and accept the consequences if we don’t.
Curt Miller
Isle
