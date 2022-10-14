Wesenberg is no-show for forum

Why would a candidate not show up for a candidate forum in a local race? By my estimation, Nathan Wesenberg thinks that having an (R) next to his name is enough to win the district.  And, the more he exposes himself and his agenda, the more Republicans and Independents will vote against him. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.