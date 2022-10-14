Why would a candidate not show up for a candidate forum in a local race? By my estimation, Nathan Wesenberg thinks that having an (R) next to his name is enough to win the district. And, the more he exposes himself and his agenda, the more Republicans and Independents will vote against him.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection, most people understand that self-described “patriots” identify with extreme right wing ideologies that encompass anti-government militias, neo-Nazi skin heads, white supremacists and the like. The vast majority of Americans, including true Republicans and Independents reject this ideology, and hopefully the vast majority of Senate District 10 voters also reject this ideology. No wonder Nathan Wesenberg failed to attend the League of Women Voters candidate forum.
Fortunately, his opponent Suzanne Cekalla is a sensible middle of the road candidate. As a pastor and retired nurse, her calling in life has been to help people of any political persuasion. Even if she has a (D) next to her name, this is a race to break party lines and vote for the better candidate that reflects the value of the majority of the district.
John McIntosh
Aitkin
Right on, Diane Gibas!
I too am a frequent user of the Isle Library and all it has to offer, young and old.
The librarians are a treasure to our community. Call your county and state representatives and ask them to help with the funding that’s needed to keep the Isle Library open.
The Isle Library has recently been awarded recognition for work well done in the community from Lakes and Pines.
Barb Anderson
Isle
Here we go again
Ahh, come on! Here we go again. The county board wants to raise our levy while the ECRL Board wants to cut funds to Isle and, oh, and keep Onamia closed. There is more to Mille Lacs County than Princeton. The northern end is not filled with dumb, uneducated folks, who are only addressed during an election year. Fund Isle and yes, reopen Onamia one day a week.
Mickey Carter
Onamia
*Editor’s note: Onamia Depot Library is open Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Central Regional Library suspended outreach services to Onamia Depot Library earlier this year after budget cuts.
