Voter ID and state senate race
To the Editor:
Last week’s Messenger featured ideas from candidates for governor modifying their earlier statements.
Scott Jensen softened his blanket opposition to abortion.
Governor Tim Walz said he would support legislation reducing state income taxes by adjusting tax brackets and eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits. The governor says he supports continued easy access to voting, allowing young people 18 years of age to register automatically.
Dr. Jensen believes we need special ID cards with a free option for a state ID for those without drivers’ licenses. To some that may seem like a solution in search of a problem. Nevertheless, to some Republicans, it’s apparently a problem, even though incidents of voter fraud are sparse, and Republicans control many state legislatures and many if not most of the governors’ offices.
Minnesota has rather easy voter registration and election laws, and has one of the highest participation percentages in the country, something the non-partisan League of Women Voters seems to find agreeable. The reportedly impartial LWV has come out against some voter ID laws which it says make it more difficult to vote for some hardworking, marginalized groups, who may find it hard to get to the polls regardless of support for giving people time off to vote.
The federal practice of ID cards for immigrants is merely something that works well for several purposes, including the ability of immigrants to drive legally, whether they are citizens or not. Immigrants are not really eligible to vote until they are citizens, something that many folks anxious for voter ID cards seem to forget.
On another topic, a letter in another Adams Publishing paper takes Senate District 10 candidate Suzanne Cekalla to task for her support of “reproductive rights,” which it says is a code phrase for “abortion.” I would stop well short of saying that Suzanne Cekalla favors abortion as a preferred method of birth control. In fact, many of the women who have an abortion might prefer the pill or other means of avoiding unwanted pregnancy over going through an abortion. That’s partly why Cekalla supports good sex-education for teenagers and others. Classes which give a good sense of the responsibilities of parenthood do not lead to early sex activity, according to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, a project of a non-profit organization called the “Urban Child Institute.” Cekalla supports education in general, particularly education and counseling which leads to skills for employability and business knowledge, as well as a better social life.
Cekalla’s advocacy for education, in particular about the public health value of vaccination for those who might consider it, recommend her priorities, I believe. It may be partly why she plans monthly public meetings, by computer, phone or in-person, to hear people’s concerns and respond to them. It may prevent the kind of crisis we saw in the pandemic, wasting many lives, businesses and opportunities. I think she’s a common-sense person who will make a great difference as a state senator.
Paul Hoffinger
Hilman
ML Co. Sheriff’s Office employee supports Burton
To the Editor:
Sheriff candidate and current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has legitimately given his heart and soul to this community. Over the years here as a lone canine handler he often worked seven days a week due to being called out on his days off to assist deputies and other area law enforcement.
He is a man of impeccable integrity that I have never seen waiver in doing not only the right thing, but always keeping in mind what is the best thing for the people that entrust us as their communities law enforcement.
He was the first deputy to start and fully complete the National Institute for Credible Leadership academy and then went on per his own request to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leadership school which is a month long law enforcement leadership school. He is the only candidate to have both of these credentials and the only member of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office that has attended and completed both trainings.
Kyle Burton has been looked to as a leader around our office since well before he was ever promoted to a road sergeant position. Burton was, and still is, a guy that one can look to for logical advice on a case or what steps should be taken next in a given situation. He is a calm and level headed guy that is very calculated in his thoughts and actions and has always been slow to anger and quick to offer assistance to anyone that asks.
As a sergeant, he nurtured his “team” of deputies and fostered a learning atmosphere that I believe to be second to none. He empowered his deputies to make decisions and to always step out of their comfort zone to learn something new every shift, ultimately making all of us better cops. He not only guided this team but he leads them from the front like any true leader would do and he has never asked a deputy to do something he is not willing to do himself.
As our Chief Deputy, he has continued this leadership consistently standing up for this community and our deputies in what have been very trying times around this profession. He knows our budget in and out. He is the guy at every county board meeting maintaining his finger on the pulse of the county board and the happenings in our county. He understands the issues that our jail, courts, and patrol division are having to adjust to in changes to this profession.
I feel Kyle Burton is without question the best candidate for this office within our agency. He has the trust of our entire administration and has the respect of those within our office.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton has this ability on day one as your sheriff and will let nothing stand in his way of doing what is right to safeguard all those who call Mille Lacs county home.
Mille Lacs County Patrol Sgt & Special Weapons and Tactics Team Leader
Aaron Evenson
