In response to Sharon Hegstrom’s letter to the Editor. I want to set the record straight.
We in our small town don’t get vaccinated because we don’t travel all over the country. We stay home and are careful who we come in contact with. Also some members of my family are allergic to all vaccines. It’s an allergy to the chemical Polyethylene Glycol used to make the vaccine. This is also inherited through my husband’s side of the family.
Second, are all those illegals our President invited into our country vaccinated? Are all of them tested? Florida is noted for college kids swarming the beaches during spring break. Are all of them vaccinated?
So don’t come back and put down our local unvaccinated citizens.
Marilyn Mertens
Onamia
