I want to acknowledge Bob Statz’s insightful column in the January 26 Messenger. I agree the Messenger has had some of the most talented editors for any local paper in the nation.
Jim Baden, Mike Kallok, Brett Larson and Vivian LaMoore stand out as four of my personal favorites.
I’ve been reading the messenger for over 45 years and the major issues the paper has addressed are issues the biggest newspapers in our nation crash upon.
I witnessed the emotional toll the divisiveness in the community took on some of the staff at the paper. Jim Baden stayed with me in Washington D.C. to cover the Supreme Court case over treaty rights for Native Americans on Mille Lacs.
He spent countless hours trying to make sure his coverage was fair to all.
I’m proud of the journalistic integrity of the Messenger and I appreciate Bob Statz and Erik Jacobson keeping it going.
Your appreciative fan,
Tommy Wells
Washington D.C.
Thank you, Messenger, for all that you do!
To the editor:
First, thank you for changing the size of the Messenger. This is ideal. Second, congratulations on seven awards of excellence, caring and sharing. The Messenger is interesting, vibrant and up to date. It’s about the local community, plus and beyond. The advertising is exceptional and produces good connections far and wide.
I’ve been a subscriber over the years, living in Pine Center for 33 years. My husband, Bob Moberg, had a well-known “Moberg’s Grocery.” I was a chief cook and bottle washer at Pine Center Elementary School. Enjoyed the people and area around Mille Lacs Lake.
Today I called and renewed my subscription to the Mille Lacs Messenger. It lives up to its name. I pass it on to my family. You’re here for the people. Keep up the good work! thank you to a staff to be commended.
