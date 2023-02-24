Help locating family history
Dear Readers,
This may be a bit different type of letter than is commonly seen in a local paper, but I have been seeking a specific bit of history from the Onamia area and I’m hoping someone from this community will be able to help.
Years before I was even born and for a few decades after, my mom and 2 of her sisters were sort of, well, celebrity singers in Onamia. As a trio, the Athman Sisters, Annella Cunz, Lucille Spahn, and Sylvia Anderson, sang together at many local events, including the dedication of the Onamia hospital, (at that time named the Community Mercy Hospital), the dedication of the Kathio State Park, yearly programs at the school celebrating Memorial Day, and numerous other events. I can still remember attending those events and how proud I was of my mom and aunts. In later years, Annella, Lucille, Sylvia and brother Jerry also sang in the Community chorus, which I believe continues to this day. A few of those years Mom, Annella, had at least a couple solos.
In addition to those events, Mom, and her sisters, brother Jerry Athman, Aunt Jean and many of us cousins also sang in the Holy Cross Church choir, sometimes making up almost half of the choir. With Aunt Lucille as the choir director, we were privileged to sing along as junior high and senior high students. Mom, also was honored to be asked to sing at many weddings and funerals over the years. She thoroughly enjoyed her years of singing. As she was growing up, Mom and several of her sisters, received voice lessons from the local nuns and then sang in formal recitals. She sang her first solo when she was seven years old!
During the years Mom sang, it was a “little” bit more complicated getting a decent recording. (Think reel to reel) Pretty different from today when you can just pull out an iPhone and get a pretty good video. Anyway, the point is, we have very few copies of Mom singing. I know I’m her daughter, so I’m a bit prejudiced, but she really did have a beautiful voice, and I have regretted for years that we didn’t find a way back then to get at least one good recording. And that is why I’m writing this letter. My hope is that maybe someone who reads the Mille Lacs Messenger, had Mom sing at their wedding and has a recording of it, or has a copy from the Community Chorus, which she sang solos in, or knows how I can get a copy.
Mom can no longer sing; we missed our opportunity long ago to record her, so if you can help us out, I would be very grateful.
Sincerely,
Sue (Cunz) Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.