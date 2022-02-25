Freedom of choice is basic to what our country is founded on.
To vaccinate or not is a personal choice and is not to be coerced, forced or even bribed to comply.
Show respect of other’s views and choice to vaccinate or not. Be kind because you do not know their circumstances, health issues, allergies or other medications, culture or religious beliefs, etc. It is a personal choice.
Do what you believe is right for yourself and allow others to do the same avoiding condemnation. Romans 2:1 says, “Judge not that you be not judged.”
Barbara Johnson
Buffalo
Township Day is Tuesday, March 8
All township residents have a direct voice and a direct vote with their local government. On Tuesday, March 8, townships will hold their annual meetings on “Township Day.” Make sure to attend to make your voice heard!
The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America. New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority. Those meetings were especially important in the development of democracy because it emphasized problem-solving through group efforts.
Growing from this historic background, we are still effective as ‘grassroots government.’ Residents participate in discussion and a direct vote on the tax levy, and many townships will be electing new officers.
We encourage every township resident to attend your annual meeting - together we’ll shape the future. Mark your calendar for March 8 and find the location and time by checking your local newspaper or contacting your township clerk and invite your neighbors to the annual meeting on Township Day.
Jeff Krueger
St. Michael, executive director Minnesota Association of Townships
