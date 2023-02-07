Positive presence of the Mille Lacs Library
Wow! Thank you for all the wonderful information about what’s going on in our Mille Lacs Library! It has a lot of positive things going on.
Positive presence of the Mille Lacs Library
Wow! Thank you for all the wonderful information about what’s going on in our Mille Lacs Library! It has a lot of positive things going on.
Thank you, Carolyn and Tia for your friendliness during visits to the library and thanks for working together with Friends of the Library to make it such a welcoming, comfortable place. The events you all hold are great! Have enjoyed the authors and musicians. Also, thank you A. R. V. van Rheenen for your fine article on our library. So happy to have this wonderful place in our community.
In appreciation,
Beverly Thomsen
Kieth Severson
Isle
Population growth is a taboo subject
I was impressed the Messenger ran the EarthTalk column ‘Stewardship will be key to population growth’. It is a controversial topic. Suggesting limits to the number of children we add to the population is anathema to most religions and national plans for economic growth.
But what we know to be true is if we use more resources than the planet can regenerate in a year, we will run out. Sooner or later, its a logistical fact.
Tommy Wells
Washington, D.C.
(Family cabin on Mille Lacs since 1934)
Holiday gifts make a difference
I am writing to thank Isle-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Across MN, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 630-474-9478.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Lizette Miller
Samaritan’s Purse
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.